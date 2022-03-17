Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.86

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $30.60. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

