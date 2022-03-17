Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 467.50 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.98). 128,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 44,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.93).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.06. The company has a market cap of £102.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

