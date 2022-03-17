Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Lowered by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 3.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.05% of Mplx worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 1,896,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,129. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

