Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 40,636 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Thryv stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

