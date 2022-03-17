Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 40,636 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.
Thryv stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
