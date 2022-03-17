MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Increased to $44.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

MVBF stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

