MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $40.17 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

