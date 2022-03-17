Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myers Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

