Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.04

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.04 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 298,911 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.
About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)
