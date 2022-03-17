Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.04

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.04 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 298,911 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

