NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem Sells 2,436 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NSTG opened at $31.48 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

