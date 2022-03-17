NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.87. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

About NanoViricides (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

