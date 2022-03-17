National Bankshares Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$18.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$18.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.84.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.03. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.86 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

