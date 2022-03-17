NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

NWG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 3,743,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,641. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

