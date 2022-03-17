NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. owned 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

