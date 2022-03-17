NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,608.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $$40.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. NEC has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.00.
About NEC (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEC (NIPNF)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.