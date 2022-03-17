NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,608.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $$40.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. NEC has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

About NEC

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

