Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

