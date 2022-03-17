Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.