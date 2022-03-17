NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 1,566,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.62 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

