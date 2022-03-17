NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 428,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $807.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

