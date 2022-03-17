Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 135 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of CHF 132.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $123.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.