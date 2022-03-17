NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Director Sells $33,385.68 in Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

