NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $957.02 million, a PE ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 584,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

