Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,384. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

