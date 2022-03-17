Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,384. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $17.47.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
