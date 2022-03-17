Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

