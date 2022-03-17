New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T remained flat at $$23.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,595,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,692,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

