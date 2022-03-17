New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $740.93. The company had a trading volume of 541,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,193. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $864.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

