New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 16,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.44. 3,109,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,208. The firm has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

