New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.56 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.