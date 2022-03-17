New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.63. 589,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

