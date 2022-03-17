New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.73 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,987. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.19.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

