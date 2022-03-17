New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after buying an additional 296,787 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.82. 1,163,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

