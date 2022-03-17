New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.66. 2,386,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,462. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.60 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

