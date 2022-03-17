New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,450,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 2,080,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

