New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,206,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,048. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.29. The company has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,869,063 shares of company stock worth $536,810,951. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

