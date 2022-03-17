New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

ALGN stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $425.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,657. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.72. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

