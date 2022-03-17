New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 354,319 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 151.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,102,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,054,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $17.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.73. 811,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,412. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.96 and its 200-day moving average is $516.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.