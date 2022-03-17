New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.52. 21,216,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,037,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

