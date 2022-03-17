New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.32.

FTNT traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.48. 1,570,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

