New Work (OTC:XINXF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC XINXF opened at $242.05 on Monday. New Work has a 1 year low of $234.73 and a 1 year high of $300.94.
New Work Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Work (XINXF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for New Work Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Work and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.