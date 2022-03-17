Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

