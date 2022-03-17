Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94,000 Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.