Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $101,000 in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. GlobalFoundries Inc has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.46.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

