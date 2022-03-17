Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 597.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

