Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cato by 38.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the third quarter worth about $567,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.91. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

