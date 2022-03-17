NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81. NexImmune has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

