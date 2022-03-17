NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,750.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.00726752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00190841 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023937 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

