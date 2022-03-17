NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.27

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 292067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,977.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 119,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.