Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Acquires 1,862,619 Shares

Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,862,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$1,456,568.06 ($1,047,890.69).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nico Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 356,323 shares of Nico Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$231,609.95 ($166,625.86).

Receive News & Ratings for Nico Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nico Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.