Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,514,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,068,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nielsen by 180.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 1,176,664 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 37.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 1,894.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.