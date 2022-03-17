NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

