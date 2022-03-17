Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.28. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 5,404 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $736.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 810,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

