Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.28. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 5,404 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $736.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
